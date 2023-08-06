Ben Bell is a modern troubadour who revels in creating music with a vintage sound. Through the lens of a scholar and the heart of a poet, he has built a body of work that is completely unique, combining many styles to form a genre all its own. At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Miguel Marroquin will open the show at Barefoot Ballroom in Huntsville for Bell and special guest Jes Sproat.
Bell grew up in a musical family in Austin and began playing the trumpet in seventh grade, which he continued through junior high jazz band and the High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Houston. He went back to Austin to attend Concordia Lutheran College and picked up the guitar, where the live music scene inspired him to practice diligently.
The Kingston Trio was an early influence and is still an indelible part of his style. Added to his affinity for Rockabilly, artists like Roger Miller and Johnny Cash had a major impact on his music with Bob Dylan and John Prine shaping his songwriting.
The first song he regards as a keeper was “Strangest Dreams”, which he wrote when he was 20 years old. He got into banjo when he came to SHSU, earning the moniker “Banjo Ben” while busking for tips on campus. Known for wearing vintage hats and ties, he was decidedly different from the onslaught of hair bands and grunge musicians that were taking over in the 90s while he was honing his sound.
He created the band Outhouse Moons just for fun, which is around the time he met Jes Sproat. They formed the Jade Crickets, which was a skiffle, featuring acoustic swing and folk music that was heavily influenced by the Beatles and Cole Porter. Playing at local venues like Cloud Nine Coffee, Bell was lead vocalist and guitar player with Sproat on upright bass and Brian Reese on the drum.
In 1997, Bell was approached by Linda Pease, who helped him land an art grant in return for playing music at local retirement centers. That same year he graduated from SHSU with a degree in philosophy, which has given his lyrics a depth rarely found in modern music.
He returned to Austin in 1999, forming a band named Beau Geste after the classic Gary Cooper movie. They parted ways the following year, and Bell became a solo artist with regular gigs at Ego’s Lounge, Hole in the Wall, The Red Eyed Fly and Central Market. He formed a new band called Ben Bell and the Triggermen Horns which can be found on Spotify. Together they produced an album called “Devil on a Sunday'', which is arguably one of his best collections.
On June 15, 2001, he was recognized by the Mayor of Austin for his contributions to the local music scene, proclaiming the date as Ben Bell Day. He took his act on the road, performing in a circuit from Austin to Corpus, through Houston and Huntsville, Dallas and Fredericksburg.
When he was co-owner of the Stardust Room, locals would flock to what is now Sam’s Table to hear his weekly jam, called the Troubadour Invitational. It was an all acoustic show that featured Bell and other local musicians, producing some of the best nights of live music in Huntsville’s history.
His longest running band is called Ben Bell and the Stardust Boys, which formed in Austin and produced a self titled album in 2007. He transplanted the band to Huntsville and has since reformed it in Baton Rouge. When Bell moved to Louisiana to pursue his graduate degree, he and the Stardust Boys landed a residency at Chelsea’s Baton Rouge.
During the five years they played that venue, they developed what he calls “high octane Americana”, which was captured on the 2013 album “The Matador”. His next release was a live solo album, “Live at the Red Dragon”, recorded at the popular Louisiana listening room in the fall of 2014. He released “Folk for Swingers” in 2019, combining folk and Western swing with a restraint that perfectly tempers both genres into a singular sound.
Bell is considered a prolific part of the Baton Rouge Music scene. He’s a consistent entertainer with a knack for naming musical genres that are a better fit for his music than some of the boxes the industry has to offer. He calls his current style “Chillbilly Indie Twang” which is a blend of Americana, Rockabilly, and Western Swing that is low key and focuses on poetic storytelling.
The song “Won’t You Ease Your Love In Mine” is a quintessential example of how he has fused the music he loves to play. Originally recorded in 2007, the newly remastered version is a love letter to his wife Maureen.
They met in the Garden District of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, living just a few houses apart during their courtship. They were married in an intimate ceremony in that same neighborhood in 2011,
giving Bell the chance to become a father to her two children. After pursuing a music career for most of his life, he is content as a family man with a fulfilling day job as a student success coach at Louisiana State University.
“I was a late bloomer. I know myself now. I have a happy marriage and a happy job, and I’m making music however I want.” said Bell.
Bell wants people to know he is a highly functioning person with bipolar disorder because he wants to help dispel the stigma around discussing mental health openly. He no longer drinks, and he is dedicated to his self care. He eats right and exercises daily, taking time for meditation every day before work. He also surrounds himself with positive, creative people.
This balance allows him to be in the moment, which he says is the recipe for his own musical creativity. He plays several gigs each week, sometimes as a solo act, as a front man with the Stardust Boys, and as part of The Ricochets. His life is in Louisiana, but he still maintains close ties in Huntsville.
John Smither, who owns Barefoot Ballroom, is one of Bell’s oldest and dearest friends. So is Jes Sproat, who will join Bell to play upright bass for a show that is both a concert and a reunion.
“Jes is as close to a musical genius as I’ve ever met,” said Bell.
The evening is sure to be a celebration of old and new music, with local musician Miguel Marroquin opening the show. Now an SHSU student, Marroquin has had an instrument in his hand since he was a toddler. After learning to play accordion at the age of six he began mastering the guitar at the age of 15. He spent the summer recording at Lucky Run studios in Houston and writing new music, influenced by Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.
Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com/Ben Bell in the Pines. For more about Ben Bell, visit https://benbellmusic.com/.
