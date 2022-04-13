SAAFE House is hosting its fourth annual barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
SAAFE House provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and support services empowering survivors to seek new beginnings and rebuild lives free from the effects of violence.
The Walker County SAAFE House Office is located at 1426 Sam Houston Ave. or reach by phone at 936-291-3529.
Barbecue fundraiser
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
1426 Sam Houston Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.