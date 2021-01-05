Restaurants, bars and many other businesses in Walker County face heightened restrictions after the region exceeded the governor’s threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
More than 15% of hospital beds in the Southeast Texas Trauma Service Area were filled with confirmed coronavirus patients on Jan. 4, the seventh consecutive day the region was over that mark, according to the state's COVID-19 hospitalization dashboard.
This triggers automatic business-capacity reductions and bar closures across the Houston metropolitan area in accordance with an October executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Businesses that have been operating at 75% capacity—such as restaurants, retailers, gyms and office buildings—will have to ramp back down to half of normal capacity in the coming days, the order states. Bars that have not reclassified as restaurants will also be forced to close and hospitals will be barred from conducting elective surgeries.
According to the COVID-19 hospitalization dashboard, the Southeast Texas trauma area – which includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton Counties – currently has a 19.9 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate. There are 2,615 patients in area hospitals with only 1,944 available hospital beds. At least 13,308 patients are in hospitals across the state as a lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient.
Counties can ask for an exemption and, if granted, continue to operate at 75% if the county has fewer than 30 cases reported over the last 14 days.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported an additional 152 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. There are currently approximately 2,016 active cases in the county.
Free public testing is being provided at two separate locations in Walker County. The kiosks located at 125 Medical Park Ln. and 455 Hwy. 75 N. are by appointment only, with testing taking place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at www.curative.com.
—
SEE THE LETTER FROM DR. JOHN HELLERSTEDT TO COUNTY JUDGE DANNY PIERCE BELOW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.