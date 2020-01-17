'Bad Boys for Life' is a solid return

Returning to a long-dormant franchise to try to win back your fans is tricky. On the one hand, there’s a good chance those fans would like something familiar that reminds them why they liked you in the first place, but on the other there’s probably a hunger for something new. Of course, it can’t seem too new, or it doesn’t look like the original franchise anymore. It’s a dilemma more and more filmmakers had to struggle with throughout the 2010s, and it’s something that will continue through the 2020s.
“Bad Boys for Life” is the first installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise since the second film came out in 2003, so while it didn’t have to walk the line between familiar and new as carefully as things like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” it still presented a challenge. The “Bad Boys” films are famous for two things: Inventive action and the comedic chemistry of stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. As long as those elements are still in place, the film can work, and even thrive. So, did Smith, Lawrence and company pull it off?
Well, while it might not be quite as ambitious and full-on irreverent as its predecessors, “Bad Boys for Life” combines a slick look with two stars who haven’t lost a step to create a worthy follow-up to the original films nearly two decades later.
The film begins this journey by wisely leaning into the fact that detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) are getting old, but they’re getting old in very different ways. While Marcus is relishing his new life as a grandfather and eager to retire to his recliner, Mike is still leaning hard into the cop life, picking up women as he goes and dying his goatee to keep out the gray. The duo has always thrived when they’re at odds with one another, but this time they may be going in directions so disparate that they can’t stay connected. That all changes when a mysterious assassin begins gunning down people connected to a long-ago investigation that included Mike. With a very personal vendetta on their hands and a squad of new millennial cops – led by Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton – at their disposal, Mike and Marcus will have to take their bond where it’s never been taken before, and they may not make it out alive.
The film’s great weak spot, as is often the case with action films, lies in a rather conventional plot. There’s little to see here that you won’t find in a half-dozen other “this time it’s personal” films, and while that’s not necessarily a problem for much of the film, there are moments when it feels threadbare and rickety. There’s nothing wrong with an action film picking a reliable framework to hang all the car chases and firefights on, but when that framework starts to tremble under the weight of everything else, there’s a problem. Thankfully, “Bad Boys for Life” leaves very few cracks showing.
The cracks that are there are also a bit harder to spot, because Smith and Lawrence clearly still have the gifts that launched this franchise. It’s been nearly two decades since they last played these characters, and they drop back into them with incredible ease. Their chemistry and rapid-fire comedy infuses the entire film, even the parts that drag, with a sense of real action movie joy, and supporting players ranging from the familiar to the new all fit in to the ensemble nicely.
The biggest question mark looming over “Bad Boys for Life,” even beyond how it would deal with the passage of time, was how it would deal with a change in directors. With original franchise helmer Michael Bay taking on other projects, this installment fell to the team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who were clearly taking notes when they watched the original. The visual style of the film seamlessly falls into place with the rest of the franchise, and the duo’s shots infuse the whole story with the kind of swagger we’ve come to expect from a “Bad Boys” film.
The result is something that’s thoroughly satisfying both for fans of the franchise and fans of action films in general. It may not have the same zany sense of going for broke that “Bad Boys II” had back in 2003, but “Bad Boys for Life” is still crazy fun, and still does what the franchise always did best: Providing a very cool platform for two movie stars to have a blast.
‘Bad Boys for Life’ opened in theaters January 17.
