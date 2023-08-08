The annual free Back to School Flick and Float at the Frank D “Pancho” Roberts Aquatic Center is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, featuring The Super Mario Bros Movie.
The City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure Department has been hosting Flick and Float for several years. It is an opportunity for residents to enjoy the pool in the evening at the Aquatic Center, 912 Avenue N.
Guests can bring individual floats, camping chairs and towels. Admission is free and concessions will be available. The gates will open at 8:15 p.m.
“This is a signal of the end of summer,” said Kristy Wheeler, Recreation Coordinator for the Department of Parks and Leisure. “We hope people attend even though school starts on Tuesday.”
Attendance in May and August have fluctuated with the highest attendance in May 2022.
Staff members from Parks and Leisure will be on duty to set up equipment and help with anything that guests may need. The movie is projected onto an inflatable screen set up at the side of the pool so attendees can float while they watch the flick. Lifeguards will be on duty throughout the evening.
“The pool staff are really on their toes. They’re very attentive as to what is going on around the pool. The lifeguard switch is impressive. Their eyes never leave the pool,” said Wheeler.
The movie is a family and kid movie that is PG for action and mild violence, and is 1 hour and 32 minutes long. According to rottentomatoes.com, with help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.
No outside coolers, glass or alcohol is allowed on the premises. The concession stand only accepts cash.
For more information about pool hours, programs, and fees, visit their webpage at huntsvilletx.gov/265/Aquatic-Programs-Fees.
“Summer is coming to an end, and after Flick and Float, it’s full steam ahead for Haunted Trails on Oct. 28th at Kate Barr Ross,” said Parks and Leisure Director Penny Joiner.
The event includes a movie and fire truck rides for young children and a haunted walking trail with costumed actors for older children and adults.
