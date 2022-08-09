Caroline Castillo Crimm first arrived in Huntsville to teach history at Sam Houston State University in 1992. She earned the Minnie Stevens Piper Award in 2008, naming her one of the top ten college professors in Texas. That same year she was named Outstanding Student Organization Advisor at the Sammy Awards. She was selected for the Excellence in Teaching Award by SHSU in 2010. Even after retiring in 2011, her dedication to educating the public did lose momentum. Crimm was inducted into the Wall of Honor by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2015. In 2021, Crimm was appointed to the 1836 Project Advisory Committee by the governor.
Crimm considers the title Professor Emeritus to mean that she has something of value to share with the community, and she is doing that through Historic Tours of Texas. She established the business in 2016 as a way to fulfill her passion for teaching history in a way that makes the events come to life while providing a valuable service to citizens, visitors, teachers, and students.
“I love assigning historical characters to guests and creating a world that immerses them in history. This gives the tourist ownership of what life was actually like during the time,” said Crimm. Her tours not only teach history and geography but promote a greater understanding of the evolution of Huntsville, the state of Texas, the surrounding regions, and Mexico. Her intimate knowledge of history comes with a vividly detailed explanation of how and why we arrived where we are now.
Whether you are new to Huntsville or have lived here your entire life, the historical tour of the city will reveal the building blocks created by founding families and the drivers that have shaped the culture and economy. This particular tour highlights 13 points of interest and includes a timeline dating back to the French and Spanish Empires that once controlled the land that became the “Cultural Capital” of Texas.
Tours accommodate up to 12 guests in the air conditioned “Joye Mobile” that was purchased in 2019. Tour drivers Robin Logan and Darren Capriola have over 20 years of experience as ambulance drivers and are licensed Emergency Medical Technicians. The excursions last about two hours and feature limousine seating, a coffee bar, and a cooler for additional beverages.
Other single day tours explore private art collections, Mission Tejas, the painted churches of Schulenburg, African American culture, Bayou Bend, and walking tours of Oakwood Cemetery and the downtown square. Two and three day tours take guests to visit historical places in Bossier City, Palestine and Rusk, Galveston, Nacogdoches, Fredericksburg, and Navasota.
Specialty tours travel to area wineries and breweries. International tours take place in Mexico’s Copper Canyon and Southern Spain. Copper Canyon sites include a 300 year old castle followed by train travel to Baja California, the mission and copper mines on the peninsula.
“We used to rent vans when we first started,” said Crimm. “Our tour bus is so much more comfortable and easy to move around in during travel. It’s convenient for celebrating on long trips, and we make as many stops as our guests request.” The “Joye Mobile '' is also available for private bookings to celebrate special occasions with friends, family, and coworkers, allowing clients to customize the experience with unique activities and preferred destinations.
A new location for the business was recently secured on 11th Street, and renovations will soon be underway. The office for Historic Tours of Texas is currently located at 1212 12th St. in Huntsville. To book a tour or find out more, visit the website at www.historictoursoftexas.com or contact the admins at 936-355-5468 or 936-581-3334.
