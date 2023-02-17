Sequoia Nagamatsu is an author and creative writing professor who celebrates bending and melding literary genres beyond the confines of traditional categories. His stories transcend locales from the planet Earth into space and reach far into the future, but his writing is more than fantasy and science fiction. His work is character-oriented and poetic, full of details and nuances that are rooted in his family heritage.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, cohorts in the MFA Program for Creative Writing, Editing and Publishing from SHSU’s Department of English will host a book signing with Nagamatsu at Austin Hall, featuring his most recent work, “How High We Go in the Dark.”
It’s an epic story of grief and community that reimagines the future. Ultimately, it’s a reflection of how we can be better as a race. The story follows a cast of linked characters over generations as they are forced to migrate from Siberia to Japan, and from America to interstellar space in response to an apocalyptic plague and rising sea levels due to severe climate change.
The characters are expressly Asian, specifically Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals. Part of their depth comes from exploring how differently a single culture can experience life depending on location and time frame. Nagamatsu is an avid observer of people, which is how he builds a life for each character that could fill several books.
Miwa Messer, host of the Barnes and Noble Podcast “Poured Over” says “The way the story comes together is very emotionally satisfying. The connection between characters is alive and real. They are messy, complicated, and loving.”
Nagamatsu began working on the novel years before the pandemic, having no idea how much the themes he was forming would apply to our culture once the book was released. The story explores grief and finding closure when traditional forms are not possible. They evoke a wide range of emotions, from the stark reality of life-altering disaster to ways of moving on and finding hope in the aftermath.
“It’s not just about grief at the moment of tragedy, but grief, catharsis and hope over a period of generations and how it affects us culturally and economically years from now,” said Nagamatsu.
The last chapter spans all of human existence, eons after the story begins. Nagamatsu felt this was an apt way of ending such an expansive story.
The storyline for “How High We Go in the Dark” began while he was living in Japan and grieving over the loss of his grandfather. Part of the influence behind the book came from researching alternative burial methods that are common in Japan due to its enormous population and rising death rate. The emergence of “Death Hotels” was a thought provoking reality that gave him a deeper understanding of how grief is processed in Japan during the modern age.
Nagamatsu grew up in a multigenerational setting where his extended family was part of his everyday life. They exposed him to Japanese mythology and folk tales, creating a space where faith leans toward philosophy. His love of Star Trek and Babylon Five combined with the spiritual lessons instilled by his grandparents formed a modern explanation of what an extended family is.
For Nagamatsu, the way that both sci-fi franchises explored the question of what makes us human and how we move on from a crisis is what drew him in as a fan. The larger concept of what can build or destroy a community is an underlying theme in the book. This blending of past and future is a nod to the structural examples of “Cloud Atlas” author David Mitchell. Nagamatsu was first enthralled by Carl Sagan and later Faulkner, and he seems to have taken the best parts of these writers to form a genre of storytelling all its own.
Amy Brady of the “Scientific American” stated that "this polyphonic novel reflects our human desire to find meaning within tragedy. To feel our innate interconnection with all things, to care for one another; strangers even, during times of immense loss, to learn how to say goodbye, to make things of beauty, and, most essentially, to inhabit and tend a livable planet for all."
Part of his process includes listening to a constant loop of the engine rumble of the Starship Enterprise on Youtube. Thousands of other fans have accessed this version of white noise, which Nagamatsu prefers while writing about scenes in space. He also uses specific genres of music when working on different scenes to translate certain feelings into his stories.
“Girl Zero” is his next work in progress. It’s a story about a couple who loses their young daughter and replaces her with a shapeshifter. Identity formation and self-discovery join Nagamatsu’s evolving theme of navigating grief in a futuristic environment.
Nagamatsu teaches creative writing at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and is a resident professor for the Ranier Writing Workshop at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. He and his wife, author Cole Nagamatsu co-edit “Psychopomp Magazine”, a journal showcasing original fiction that challenges genre and form conventions.
For more about the author, visit his website at https://www.sequoianagamatsu.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.