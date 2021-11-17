Avila to be featured at Satellite Gallery

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State University Satellite Gallery presents La Vida Americana, an exhibition featuring 2D Studio artist, Litzy Avila. The show will be held from Dec. 2-4 in Downtown Huntsville.
Avila is graduating from Sam Houston State University with a BFA in 2D Studio Art with double minors in Art History and Secondary Education. The body of work in La Vida Americana focuses on the identity of the Hispanic community finding a niche in America. Through watercolor drawings, she expresses the complex mix of races, traditions, and experiences between two cultures. She is currently a Huntsville, TX based artist who has shown work in several art exhibitions. After graduation, Avila plans to teach art in secondary schools and continue creating work.
The Satellite Gallery is in downtown Huntsville at 1216 University Ave. Huntsville, TX 77340. Hours are 12:00 – 5:00 pm on Fridays and 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturdays. For more information contact Frank Graham at flg002@shsu.edu. All events are free and open to the public.
