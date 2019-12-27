Interstate 45 was shut down for several hours Thursday night following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near New Waverly.
The original accident occurred on the northbound lane between New Waverly and Huntsville. According to reports, a man driving a passenger car was reported to be weaving in and out of traffic and recklessly applying his brakes when he was struck by an 18 wheeler.
There were no injuries from the accident, but it would block both lanes of the interstate as traffic began to build up.
According to a post from New Waverly Community News & Events, just as emergency personnel were clearing the original accident, drivers stuck in traffic near FM 1374 witnessed a female get out of her vehicle on the northbound side of the freeway and climb over the middle barrier. She was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling southbound.
New Waverly Firefighters were still in the area and a firefighter/ paramedic was the first to reach her, but he reported that she was killed instantly.
DPS Troopers are still conducting an investigation and the victim has not been identified. The erratic driver who caused the first accident was taken into custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
