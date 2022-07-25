Wildfire Update - July 25, 2022 9:00 pm
According to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team - Texas A&M Forest Service, 100 acres in Grimes County is 80% contained.
Since the last update, Texas A&M Forest Service and TIFMAS fire resources responded to seven new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover fires as well.
Active Fires:
- Mustang Fire, Williamson County - 41.3 acres, 90% contained
- Limestone 4295 Fire, Limestone County - 10 acres, 50% contained
- Grimes 4285 Fire, Grimes County - 100 acres, 80% contained
- Foster Lake Fire, Bastrop County - 2 acres, 95% contained
- Cat Fire, Clay County - 72 acres, 90% contained
- Pumper Road Fire, Caldwell County - 15.5 acres, 85% contained
- Pigmy Fire, Caldwell County - 14.1 acres, 95% contained
- San Gabriel Fire, Williamson County - est. 500 acres, 75% contained
- Sky Diver Fire, Caldwell County - 10 acres, 95% contained
- River Bottom 2 Fire, Hood County - 275 acres, 95% contained
- Chalk Mountain Fire, Somervell County - 6,746 acres, 20% contained
- Honey Creek Fire, Uvalde County - 353 acres, 95% contained
Contained Fires (100%)
- Anderson 4287 Fire, Anderson County - 10 acres
- Cherokee 4278 Fire, Cherokee County - 6 acres
- Bowie 4288 Fire, Bowie County - 3 acres
- Marion 4293 Fire, Marion County - 4 acres
- Quarry Fire, Wise County - 248 acres
- Escalera Fire, Baylor County - 227 acres
- Harrison 4266 Fire, Harrison County - 5 acres
- Dry Creek Fire, Caldwell County - 6.6 acres
- Oak Grove Fire, Eastland County - 63 acres
- Turkey Trail Fire, Moore County - 265 acres
- Nelson Creek Fire, Walker County - 1,896 acres
- 1148 Fire, Palo Pinto County - 457 acres
To view the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer response map, navigate to https://public.tfswildfires.com.
For frequent incident updates, visit https://twitter.com/AllHazardsTFS
.
Additional information and resources can be found at https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation/
