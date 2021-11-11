This week's Hornet athlete highlight is Ralph Olivas. With his final season coming upon him, Olivas looks forward to finishing his athletic journey strong.
“I run cross country and also have plans on running track too,” Olivas said.
The amount of hard work and dedication it takes to be an athlete is incredible. One of the most challenging parts of being an athlete is the amount of work you put into the sport. Ralph is a great example of an athlete, training nearly everyday to perfect his craft.
“Being an athlete is tough. When I started during my freshman year I was hit with a quick reality check, but as I slowly got used to the atmosphere I started to work even harder,” Olivas claimed.
One of Olivas’ biggest goals to achieve for his final season is being one of the best runners in state. He also wants an opportunity to run in college hoping to get a potential scholarship.
“I have plenty of goals for this season. I want to be the best of the best and hopefully get a shot to run in college, but I will see what will happen,” Olivas explained.
Olivas’ favorite thing about being an athlete is the amount of dedication it takes. It helps him become a better athlete and person. The team’s energy and experience was also an amazing experience for him creating a great team bonding relationship.
“Being an athlete is a challenge and comes with responsibility, but my favorite part is most definitely the dedication involved. It has helped me a lot physically and mentally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.