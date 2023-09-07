If you’ve been to a game in one of our public parks in recent years, you have seen the work of Damein Whaley. He’s the man who leads the crew that maintains our public playing fields. As a supervisor within the department of Parks and Recreation, he helps maintain a park system that includes 23 parks and 240 acres. No matter what nature may bring, he keeps these public places clean, safe, and green.
Whaley grew up in Madisonville and moved to Huntsville in 2017. He did a lot of yard maintenance growing up, so taking a job for the City of Huntsville as a part time groundskeeper six years ago was a perfect fit for his skill set. With the help of his supervisor Joe Shepherd, he learned how to maintain and fertilize the grass, run all the equipment for edging and mowing different terrain and when to mulch and remove trees.
There are many jobs that come with working at Parks and Recreation that you may not see being done during the week but the pristine quality of our parks and fields and all of their surroundings takes a dedicated and hard working crew to maintain. Aside from daily grounds maintenance and landscaping work, they paint recreational buildings, parking poles and fence railing, maintain the irrigation equipment and fix water leaks, clean bathrooms, pick up trash and direct traffic at major events.
“Damein’s work ethic is truly remarkable. He comes to work every day ready to get things done. He is a doer. He will volunteer for every overtime opportunity with no hesitation. He motivates his team members, and even though he is a crew leader, he will be right there getting the job done with his team. He is amazing at what he does and is an absolute pleasure to work alongside,” said Penny Joiner, Director of Parks and Leisure.
In November of 2021, Whaley became the Ball Field Crew Leader, directing a crew of workers who are now learning from him. His motivation is simple. He wants things to look nice for the people who live here.
“It makes me feel really good when I see kids playing on the fields I help take care of,” said Whaley.
The heat is definitely a factor in his daily work. This summer especially, Whaley and his crew have had to do a lot of extra watering and maintenance to keep things green. They start their work day at 7:30 a.m. daily to get ahead of the high temps as much as possible. For Whaley, the weather is part of the job. They don’t complain. They go out and get the job done.
“My supervisor, Joe Shepherd, really taught me how to do my job the right way, and his positive attitude has always been a plus. He keeps me going. Then you have our director, Penny Joiner. She does a great job managing our crews and always shows us a lot of appreciation. That really goes a long way. I can see myself retiring from this job. My crew is great and I am proud of what we do for the city of Huntsville,” said Whaley.
When Whaley isn’t tending to the local landscape, he can still be found outdoors. His favorite pastime is fishing on Lake Conroe or the Trinity River. He also likes to hunt hogs. His affinity for nature and community comes through in the way he cares for our green spaces. The next time you see a City of Huntsville work crew out doing their job, let them know how much you appreciate their service.
Staff puts a lot of effort into making Huntsville a great place to live.
