The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has been working around the clock since the first of September, managing the Game Preserve Fire that burned almost 4,500 acres around FM 247 and FM 2989. Butch Davis, Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County, knew when he arrived at the fire that he would need assistance beyond what the local fire departments and volunteer firefighters could accomplish.
As the Incident Commander for Walker County in such situations, he immediately started calling for resources and employing bulldozers from the City of Huntsville to down trees in the path of the fire. Davis arrived on the scene on Friday, Sept. 1, and was there continuously through Sunday, Sept. 3.
Working with Incident Commander James Russell from Nacogdoches and the Texas A&M Forest Service as well as fire departments from Huntsville, Crabbs Prairie, New Waverly, Dodge and Riverside, Davis and his team worked tirelessly to manage road closures and containment of the fire while keeping the public informed.
“My job is to take care of the residents of Walker County and their property,” said Davis.
On the morning of Sept. 3, he turned over command to the Incident Management Team from the Florida Forest Service. As of Saturday, Sept. 9, the fire was 92% contained, no injuries were sustained, and more than 50 homes were spared. Davis was scheduled to meet for a briefing with the Florida team on Saturday and Sunday to orchestrate the transfer of managing the fire back to the local Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on Monday, Sept. 11.
“It’s always a team effort, and everyone on my team, Sherri Pegoda, Sonja Tennant, Joe Connell, William Humphrey and Judge Colt Christian did a great job,” said Davis.
The one thing that Davis wants to impart to the community is not to burn anything. Taking burn bans seriously, extinguishing cigarettes completely and avoiding parking vehicles in tall grass are three things everyone can do to avoid future fires. Contacting their office when you do see smoke or fire is another important action that can help them locate and extinguish a fire before it burns out of control. Under extremely dry conditions, it only takes a matter of minutes for a fire to go from a few feet to 20 acres.
Their team covers every kind of emergency that first responders identify as a major concern. A week before the fire, Davis and Pegoda were on the scene at Huntsville High School after a bomb threat that required evacuating the entire campus. After assessing the situation and communicating with local first responders, they went to Johnson Coliseum at SHSU to follow up on the students who were relocated.
“We have plans for all we do and things normally turn out for the best as long as the plan is followed,” said Davis. “The Emergency Management Team at SHSU did a great job of putting together a unification site on short notice.”
Davis has managed more than 20 critical events in his 19 years in this position. His first were Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, during which Davis oversaw the biggest evacuation in Walker County’s history. The wildfire of 2011 was another time that he and his team managed an unprecedented event, which burned nearly 6,000 acres in Walker County.
Citing Sept. 10 as the peak of hurricane season, Davis recommends some simple preparation tips that will make a big difference during a power outage. Make sure you have a manual can opener and enough food and water to last for seven days, with a minimum of a gallon of water per person per day. Keep cash on hand for instances where ATMs and point of sale systems will not be working, and keep your gas tank at least half full. Be sure to pack personal records and medical prescriptions If you are required to evacuate.
Davis works with many organizations to stay informed and prepared. He and his team communicate with the Red Cross, FEMA, Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management on a daily basis. They also oversee training for each precinct commissioner in Walker County. In order to accomplish all they do, Davis and Joe Connell began holding an annual certification course (CERT) to train volunteers in 2007.
“This is a very good training you can do in a short time to understand how first responders operate,” said Davis. “It can also help you learn what to do for yourself or a family member in a minor emergency.” The training includes CPR, Take Ten stress control techniques, and how to operate an automated external defibrillator.
During an actual emergency, CERT members help man phones, gather and distribute supplies and register those seeking shelter. They also work with the Salvation Army to feed evacuees, help with children in the day room, and monitor sleeping areas to ensure safety. The training academy includes a disaster psychology class to prepare volunteers who encounter extreme injury or death and how to best handle traumatic situations. The OEM is on the verge of rolling out a new app that will keep users informed and assist with building their home plans during such events. Each family and individual should have a plan on where to go in a major emergency, and where to meet if you are separated. The Walker County Storm Shelter is the primary shelter in the area, with a capacity to house 200 people. When that limit is reached, the Texas Division of Emergency Management identifies additional locations for shelter through Davis. With help from CERT volunteers, a shelter can be set up in 60 to 90 minutes. Sign up for CERT Training by accessing the application at https://www.co.walker.tx.us. For up to date info, follow the Office of Emergency Management on Facebook at Walker County OEM or contact their office directly at 936-435-8035.
