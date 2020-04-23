ONALASKA — Severe weather moved through Southeast Texas on Wednesday, killing at least three people in nearby Polk County.
At least 30 people were injured when an apparent tornado touched down around 6 p.m., the Polk County Emergency Management System said in a statement. The storm also caused severe damage to homes and other structures in Seven Oaks.
Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said that nearly 300 homes were damaged, with 46 being completely destroyed.
Charles Stephens of Onalaska told the Houston Chronicle that he and his wife were holed up in their bathroom when a large pine tree fell through their roof during the storms Wednesday night.
“It took me 45 minutes to climb through the roof to get out,” Stephens said, adding that he had to use a hatchet to get his wife out of the debris.
Personnel from approximately 29 volunteer fire departments, 19 law enforcement agencies and nine medical agencies have responded to this incident — including the Huntsville Fire Department.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support that we have received from our neighboring counties and emergency response partners,” Murphy said.
Those wanting to volunteer are encouraged to contact the Polk County Center of Hope at 936-327-7634. All monetary and item donations should be directed to the Polk County Center of Hope.
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is also collecting toiletry items, water, Gatorade and non-perishables for those affected.
A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.
