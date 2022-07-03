Wayne Pfluger was recently elected by his peers as the new president of the Association of Consulting Foresters. He has been a member of the association since 1988. ACF was founded in 1948 for the purpose of protecting and educating landowners as well as connecting them with forestry consultants. Consultant members manage forests and market forest products across the nation.
“It’s an honor to be elected by peers from across the country to serve for the next two year. The members of our association have a strict code of ethics and exist solely for the benefit of our clients,” said Pfluger. He recommends using a forestry consultant before buying or selling land for a myriad of reasons. Pfluger’s business, Lone Star Forestry, has roughly 400 clients and manages 150k acres of private land in Southeast Texas.
Pfluger has served on the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Prescribed Burn Board and is a Licensed Prescribed Burn Manager. In 2008, he received the Forestry Conservationist of the Year Award from the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Texas. In 2009 he received the William T. Hornaday Gold Badge for distinguished service in conservation from the Boy Scouts of America.
Also in 2009, Pfluger received the Southern Region Inspecting Forester of the Year Award from the American Forest Foundation. Pfluger has been on the State Tree Farm Committee since 1999 and received the Texas Outstanding Tree Farm Inspector Award in 2019.
The work of a consulting forester includes a long list of responsibilities related to land management. Herbicide application, tree planting and controlled burns are a large part of the work. Major challenges in the current climate are the survival of trees and avoiding wildfires. As a consultant, Pfluger serves as a networking agent on matters that involve appraisals and easements as well as site preparation and land acquisition.
“About 90% of the land in East Texas is owned by private individuals,” said Pfluger. A niche of the business is helping landowners profit from their land through sustainable timber harvesting and enhancing wildlife habitats to create recreational opportunities.
“If you want to buy land to build a home, buy at least ten plus acres. The taxes on ten acres or more is dramatically lower than owning seven or eight,” said Pfluger. The threshold for qualifying as agricultural land in Walker County is ten acres. In San Jacinto County, it’s 20 acres. He suggests engaging with a consulting forester to maximize land value and ensure sustainable management.
Pfluger graduated from Texas A&M University and began his career with Kirby Forest Industries, managing timber holdings. The purchase of Kirby by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was the impetus for Pfluger moving to New Waverly to work for the Landowner Assistance Program. In 1999 he managed mineral holdings, cattle, and hunting operations for Gibbs Brothers and Company. He opened Lone Star Forestry in 2005. For more information about their services, call 936-295-2100 or visit their website at www.LSForestry.com.
