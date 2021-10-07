Assisting the next generation of careers

The future can feel so far away, yet be right around the corner all at the same time, especially for high schoolers.
Most high schoolers don't have all of the information that they need when choosing a college. However, Huntsville High School has ways to help students with the big choices.
That is where Mrs. Dawn Shaw comes in.
Shaw went to Kirbyville High School and Stephen F. Austin University then began her teaching career after graduating. She became a college and career counselor for Huntsville High School, helping students with college applications, career help, and just giving out information that would help students.
“I became a college and career counselor to help the upperclassmen with choosing a college to go to after graduating.” Dawn Shaw exclaimed.
Since choosing a college to pursue your career is such a hard choice, Shaw helps by organizing a College and Career Fair each year. The college and career fair is where several presenters from colleges and universities come together at Huntsville High School to give information about different career courses that their college has to offer.
The event is run in conjunction with the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, which helps by assisting students with applications for college.
“TACRAO is a big help for the fair and I felt like doing this for the community was a good choice because I know how difficult it is to do college things by yourself and I wanted to give students the chance to follow the path they want in life.” Shaw continued.
Based on past college and career fairs, it is looking like this year’s fair is going to be super beneficial for a lot of the juniors and seniors attending Huntsville High School.
From 9-10 a.m. the high school will be filled with lots of information for future workers. Many students are excited to see all the options for furthering their education.
“I am very excited, as being a senior and thinking about my future is stressful. Hopefully by seeing what other colleges offer and meeting people from them, I’ll be able to check out my options.” senior Cyndi Beltran commented.
