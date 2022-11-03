The temperatures are finally starting to drop and the weather is glorious. It’s easy to become complacent as we all begin to make holiday preparations with family and friends. While the weather is still mild, it’s time to prepare for extreme winter weather and the possibility of a power outage.
Since last winter, hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to access more power for the Texas electrical grid. In June of this year, the grid broke a record by handling a peak record of 76,600 megawatts. The previous record was 74,820 in August of 2019. This new record is promising, but it does not change the fact that ice, snow, and storm debris can disable power lines.
New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Jimmy Williams reported that he responded to a serious accident during the recent rain storms.
“More rain is due this week and it’s been dry so long, it looks like everyone has forgotten how to drive in the rain,” Williams said. “There were four weather related accidents between New Waverly and Willis within the span of a couple of hours Friday afternoon.”
Williams said that the accident he responded to was the most serious, with seven vehicles and 19 potential patients. Walker and Montgomery County EMS triaged and treated the injured, transporting several to area hospitals. None of the injuries were life threatening.
Temperatures will continue to drop as rain moves through our area. Discussing a plan with your family in advance can save a lot of confusion, especially if you live in a rural area. Determine where you will go if the worst happens. Check in with neighbors, friends and family now to learn who has a generator and extra space to accommodate guests if your home does not.
Major snow storms have disabled the power grid over the last two winters causing a great deal of damage and discomfort. Between Feb and June of 2021, more than 200 lives were lost in relation to the snow storm. Many deaths resulted from hypothermia. Part of preparation should involve gathering the right gear and clothing to protect yourself in the event of an extended power outage.
The right fabric really does make a difference. Synthetic layers are far better at insulating the human body than cotton, and wick moisture away from the body. Keeping layers dry is key, because catching a chill due to damp clothing can cause hypothermia in temperatures up to 40 degrees. Freezing is 32 degrees. Your body is in danger when your internal temperature falls below 95 degrees.
The core of the body; the chest, neck, head, and groin are the parts that play the biggest role in regulating temperature. Wearing a synthetic tank top under a thermal shirt is one way to add warmth without bulk. Adding a fleece vest over a sweater or hoodie gives another layer of warmth to the body’s core and allows easy removal of layers when it gets too warm. Sweat is counterproductive.
Protecting the hands and feet is paramount to avoid frostbite. Now is the time to invest in a heavy winter coat, wool hat and scarf, good gloves and warm socks. Fleece lined leggings under pants makes a big difference, and waterproof snow pants or coveralls over those two layers can help keep the body warm in freezing temperatures.
Two pairs of socks are highly recommended, with at least one pair that reaches your knees. Legwarmers or gators on the lower legs can add another layer of protection, especially if venturing outside is necessary. Waterproof boots are a must, and changing socks twice per day can make sure your feet stay healthy. It may seem obvious to those who have spent extended amounts of time in cold climates, but for those who only encounter low temps a few times a year, wearing a hat and heavy scarf helps keep your body much warmer.
If you have to spend the night without power during a freeze, you’ll need a sleeping bag that is meant for temperatures below 40 degrees. Zero degree bags cost about $50 on the low end, and are a more compact and affordable solution than multiple blankets. If you already have a 40 degree bag, placing a synthetic fleece blanket inside, folded in half and wrapped around you will keep you warmer than putting a blanket on top. Sleeping with your hat on will keep you substantially warmer than covering your head with a blanket.
Cotton quilts and lightweight sleeping bags that may not provide much warmth to the body are a good solution to tack around windows and doors if your home is drafty. Moving blankets and old wool army blankets are an even better option if you have them to spare. Rolled radiant barrier is another helpful material to cover single pane windows during extremely hot and cold spells.
Upgrading or installing additional insulation in walls and attics can make a noticeable difference in your energy bill regardless of the time of year. Keeping an easy to read thermometer indoors is a good idea to monitor the temperature if the power fails. Have your furnace or central heat and air unit checked. If you have a wood burning stove or fireplace, be sure to check your smoke detector and replace the batteries. Have your chimney or flue inspected and cleaned if needed. Repair any roof leaks and keep rain gutters clear of dead leaves and debris. Trim tree branches that hang over your roof and remove dead limbs.
In the case of an extended power outage during a freeze, the local storm shelter is located at 445 TX-75 in the HEARTS Veterans Complex. To follow local recommendations for safety measures during a natural disaster, follow the Walker County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.
To register for emergency notifications in Walker County, visit the city’s web page and click the link to register at https://huntsvilletx.gov/314/Emergency-Notifications. To stay up to date on the weather with long range forecasts and hourly projections, visit www.wunderground.com and input the zip code for your location. To learn the proper actions to take in the case of hypothermia and frostbite, visit the CDC web page at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/staysafe/hypothermia.html.
For more information on properly insulating your home, visit https://insulation.org/io/articles/insulation-and-temperature-a-useful-relationship/.
