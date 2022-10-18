Seven proposals relating to the arts were presented to the Huntsville Arts Commission on Thursday. Some events organizers were seeking to fund are well-known throughout the city and have received support from the commission in past years. One of them just began last year and wants to expand the live music portion next year. The final presentation was for a first-time event slated for next February that will feature an art walk and live exhibitions from local artists.
Lauren Edwards, President of the Board for Old Town Theatre, was the first to present. She recognized her parents, Gene and Felicia Myrick, for having the foresight to renovate the theater, which was completed in 2002. Thanks to the support of the commission, the theater was able to bring top name musical performers like Janie Fricke and Michael Martin Murphy to Huntsville over the past year. Other performances included international tribute artists and well-known comedians like William Lee Martin.
The theater has hosted an average of 200 guests per show with a total of 5,000 for the year. Their team tracked ticket purchases by zip code to identify where they come from, revealing that shows continue to draw people from outside the city. This is achieved by advertising on regional radio stations and using Facebook ads that reach a 200 mile radius.
One of the ways they choose their acts is by surveying guests on what they would like to see and reaching out to artists to secure contracts. The funds requested by Edwards are to cover the guarantee price, which is set by the entertainer and varies for each act. Acts that are slated for next year include Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and a Selena tribute to coincide with Cinco de Mayo.
The next proposal was from Anita Escobedo. She is the founder and Director of Ballet Folklorico, a children’s dance group, that has been providing performances for the public since 1999. They celebrate the culture of Mexico through traditional dance and historically accurate costumes from different regions. One of the Folklorico dancers modeled two costumes representing Puebla, Mexico and the Aztec Empire to give the commission a visual representation of what the funding will provide. The costumes cost hundreds of dollars to purchase, so many of them are handmade by two talented seamstresses and family members of the dancers.
Escobedo also requested funding for Corazon Folklorico, which was established in 2004. The program is for high school students and targets underprivileged youth to provide them with opportunities to learn good sportsmanship and the fundamentals of dance. Escobedo holds practice sessions Monday through Friday at local schools for roughly 45 students and plans on returning to competitions in San Antonio and Round Rock over the next year.
Barry Doss, Resident Costume Designer at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), shared a proposal to fund a very unique Christmas tree to be placed in the rotunda at the Sam Houston Museum for the holidays. The concept came from participating in fundraisers for educational outreach at Houston’s Alley Theater beginning in 2019. His creation was one of 30 trees from the area’s top designers on display at the George R. Brown Convention Center in 2020. This project is under the umbrella of Barry Doss Designs. Last year, his 17-foot tall tree, “The Lone Star in the East” was set up at the museum on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving with the help of SHSU student volunteers. Decorations included antiques, photos, and other items that celebrate the culture and heritage of Texas. The lighting ceremony was accompanied by a first-time dance performance called “Christmas Time in Texas.” It was the pinnacle of the Sam Houston Family Christmas and visitor log tallies revealed approximately 1500 people came to view the tree
Norma Vazquez followed, representing Walker County Unidos, a non-profit organization that promotes the unity, education, and cultural and economic well being of the Latino communities in the area. Her proposal outlined requests for funding entertainment and providing marketing for the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival held at Rather Park.
The festival will celebrate its 10th year in 2023. Past attendance has been at 1,000 guests in recent years. The event showcases Latin inspired food, crafts, vendors, and entertainers from both Huntsville and the region. Last year The Mariachi del Bosque from SHSU, Chickawa Dancers from Conroe and Ballet Folklorico were featured performers. The event is held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the assistance of LULAC and other community sponsors and volunteers.
Karla Christian, chair of the Josey Board of Trustees, presented a request for expanding live music at next year’s Chilly at the Lodge. This event brings in world champion chili cooks to Huntsville for a competition and features local vendors and musicians. The survey from last year revealed that 90% of attendees cited live music as their favorite part of the event.
Both chili cook-off competitors and vendors pay a fee to attend and guests purchase tickets to taste and vote on the chili. All benefits go to restoration projects for Josey Lodge, which has housed local scouting programs and activities for the last 90 years
The goal for next year is to have seven different live music performances throughout the day and funding from the commission would finance a stipend for each act.
The final proposal came from Robin Logan, who represents Building for Bats. She recently formed the non-profit organization geared towards protecting the million plus Mexican free tail bats that live in the old cotton warehouse near the Walls Unit. Logan plans to create an art walk with live art demonstrations and a children’s play area to coincide with the Prison City Film Festival in February. Her funding request is to finance marketing and advertising for the event. Logan has engaged 40 local artists, including Lee Jamison and Michele Miller, as well as local business owners, who have agreed to showcase the art in their shops. The event features educational opportunities for the public about the bats by including a walking tour to view their evening departure and an informational display at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.
Arts Commission members will cast their votes at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct 20, at the Huntsville Public Library, and notify the recipients the following day. Members of the Arts Commission include Chairperson Margaret Smith, John Escobedo, Rosalyn Kelly, Betsy Maloney, Una Grace Nash, Paul Olle, Jasper Sanford, and Mike Yawn.
