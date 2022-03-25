Lightning likely struck a cedar tree on the church’s property in late December, knocking all the tree limbs off. After a cleanup effort, only a three and a half foot stump remained.
Meredith carved out a Bible March 20, and it will took her all afternoon to complete.
“As pastor I’m humbled and grateful to her for doing this for the church and community,” said Philip Hagans, senior pastor of the church. “My hopes are that [the sculpture] serves as a reminder and encouragement that it does matter what happens, God can turn an eyesore into a piece of art.”
