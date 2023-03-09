Arthur Brown Jr., 52, who was executed Thursday night at the Huntsville Unit for the murder of four people, professed his innocence in his final statement.
spotlight
Arthur Brown goes to his execution in Texas pleading his innocence
Tags
Trending Video
Brenda Poe
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Murder on Ashworth reported
- Two people found dead in Spring Lake
- From Bearkat To Big Grrrl: An Alumna’s path to dancing with Pop Icon Lizzo
- City sets meeting to accept resignation of Ward 1 Councilwoman Beebe
- UPDATED: Bulldogs defeat Palmer, advance to regional finals
- Volunteers Needed: Help build a new playground
- Texas Death Row inmate Gary Green apologizes for murder before execution
- From Health Inspector to Pastor, Bell loves service
- TDCJ to execute two men next week, both claim mental illness
- UPDATED: Hornets rally to defeat Porter in opening district game
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Your Thoughts
Do you support pay raises for teachers? Send your thoughts to editor@itemonline.com Responses may be used in print or online.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.