Cork and Canvas on the downtown square is offering two sessions of art camp for kids in July. The first session will take place from July 11-15. The second session will take place from July 25-29. Classes are for kids ages 6-11 years and will include tie dying, clay molding, painting ceramic pots, fused glass, paper mache and macrame. On the last day of class, students will have a chance to show their creations to their parents in a mini art show.
“Our classes are for team building and just plain fun. We are all learning as we go. It’s really about the experience,” said Abi Jenkins. Jenkins has worked at Cork and Canvas since 2016 and leads many of the classes offered.
Students will tie dye an apron using traditional methods of twisting the fabric and securing it with rubber bands. Squeeze bottles of fabric dye will be used to apply the color. Ceramic frogs will be made by hand molding simple clay shapes and then painting them. Students will be given clay pots to decorate, which will be glazed and fired by the staff after hours.
“We do the firing and behind the scenes preparation after hours so the classes are easy and the kids are safe,” said Jenkins.
Fused glass sea creatures will be constructed by using a small squeeze bottle to apply hairspray to clear glass to hold bits of colored glass chosen by the students. Metal hangers can be added before the pieces are fired in the kiln. Paper mache creations will employ traditional methods of hand dipping paper into glue and applying them to a paper base to create a mask.
For macrame, instructors will introduce a basic pattern and assist students with tying simple knots to create a keepsake.
Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and include a lunch break. Parents are not required to attend but will need to supply a sack lunch for their child. The cost is $175 per child for five days of instruction. The first five students to register for classes using special promo codes will receive $25 off their week of instruction. Use promo codes 2023SummerCamp1 and 2023SummerCamp2 to receive your discount. To register for art camp, follow this link at https://occ.sn/MXftpcrj and follow them on Facebook for further details and announcements.
Cork and Canvas is located at 1109 12th Street in Huntsville. Regular business hours for the studio are booked by appointment between the hours of 6-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturdays they offer open studio time from noon to 5 p.m. Basic canvas painting classes are $35 per person. For more information, visit their website at https://corkandcanvastx.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.