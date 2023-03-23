An apartment fire overnight is being investigated as arson Thursday morning, and Huntsville Police Department is seeking the assistance of neighbors.
The Huntsville, Riverside, New Waverly, Montgomery, and Crabbs Prairie Fire Departments responded to an early morning fire at 8th Street and Sam Houston Avenue. The structure is a two story, four apartment building.
All the residents escaped and the building is a total loss, according to fire personnel. One resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Her sister was at the location to determine if any of her sister’s pets survived.
HFD Assistant Chief Trey Lamb was onsite along with other investigators to determine the cause of the fire. No other structure was damage. The adjacent apartment residents were evacuated as a safeguard measure. The local Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the fire as an arson and is asking the public in the area of 1111 8th Street to review footage from last night that may have captured anything noteworthy. Contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5480 or by email at jthompson@huntsvilletx.gov
