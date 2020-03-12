Walker County police arrested a man accused of robbing a New Waverly business.
Michael Dwayne Smith, 51, of Coldspring is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, according to a release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 10, 2020, police say that Smith assaulted a victim while inside a business in the 9300 block of Hwy. 75 in New Waverly. The report states that the assailant had threatened the victim with bodily harm if they did not comply with their demands. He was believed to have a firearm during the alleged robbery.
“Detectives began aggressively working the case and were able to identify a suspect based on evidence gained in the course of the investigation,” Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae said.
Detectives reached out to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in apprehending Smith, with the arrest occurring on Tuesday at a private residence on Rose Hill Road in Coldspring. Smith was transported to the Walker County Jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
All of our resources will be focused on these types of violent crimes. I am very pleased with this outcome and would also like to thank the community for their help. It sends a strong message to the criminals that this is not going to be tolerated in our community.”
