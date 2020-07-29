Preliminary criminal charges have been filed in a police chase that started after local authorities made contact with a man wanted on a TDCJ parole warrant.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., an officer with the Huntsville Police Department contacted the suspect, Charya Dotton, in the 600 block of I 45 South. Police say that Dotton began to drive away as the officer walked toward the suspect in his vehicle.
Dotton sped away, crossing I 45 on the FM 1374 overpass, making his way to Lake Road. The officer notified area officers of Dotton fleeing the scene and entered his patrol vehicle. The officer was able to keep Dotton in his sight until he came to a stop in the 1400 block of Nottingham. Police say that Dotton got out of his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area at the intersection of Nottingham and Avenue M.
Officers from the Huntsville Police Department, as well as, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Sam Houston State University Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the area to assist in the search for Dotton.
After a short period, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit was requested to assist with the search. The unit responded from the Wynne Unit to assist in tracking Dotton.
After a brief track by the K-9, Dotton was located in the same wooded area he was seen entering earlier and was taken into custody. A search of Dotton’s vehicle revealed he was in possession of a substance considered a dangerous drug.
Dotton was charged with the parole warrant, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a dangerous drug.
“I would like to thank all of the allied agencies that assisted in this effort, HPD Chief of Police Kevin Lunsford said. “All of our departments take pride in helping each other when help is needed. Without the assistance of our allied agencies, it is possible that Mr. Dotton may have eluded our officers and still be on the streets. I am proud of the hard work our officers do every day.”
Evading Arrest with a Vehicle is a Felony of the 3rd degree and may be punishable by a sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice between 2 and 10 years and a possible fine not to exceed $10,000. Possession of a Dangerous Drug as a Class A Misdemeanor and may be punishable by confinement in jail not to exceed 1 year and a possible fine not to exceed $4000.
