An investigation by the Huntsville Police Department has attributed seven commercial burglaries and three thefts to a Huntsville couple.
Police were first notified when a suspect attempted to pawn several items that were identified as stolen. Detectives Kevin Hammond and Wade Roberts had suspects in mind and footage led them to the proper identification of the suspects. After receiving a warrant, Hammond and Roberts raided a home in the 500 block of Nan Way St., finding more of the stolen property.
The burglary of Big E-Z Crawfish and Oyster Bar two weeks ago kicked off what is now considered a string of related burglaries. The suspects – identified as James Williams and Kaylee Scott, both 19 and from Huntsville – were linked to two burglaries at Big E-Z, two burglaries of trailers at Academy Sports & Outdoors, a theft from Walmart, as well as burglaries from a muffler shop, a barber shop, Shipley’s Doughnuts and Shogun Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar.
Williams and Scott were unable to find anything of value missing in several of the burglaries, but windows or doors were broken for the suspects to gain entrance to the businesses each time. The largest cash yield from one of the burglaries was $500.
“This was excellent detective work by our officers and the tip from the community,” HPD chief Kevin Lunsford said. “I am pleased to have them off the street and hopefully we have put an end to these crimes.”
Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $15,000 in bonds. Scott was arrested and charged with one burglary count. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.