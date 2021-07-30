HUNTSVILLE - An arrest has been made in a case that involves shoplifting, auto theft and aggravated assault.
The suspect was arrested on Friday after an extensive manhunt surrounding Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
HPD Lt. Jim Barnes says that an off-duty sheriff's deputy witnessed a shoplifting incident at Academy Sports & Outdoors in the Ravenwood Shopping Center in Huntsville on Friday afternoon.
The deputy then followed three suspects to Medical Park Lane, when two individuals fled in one car, while the other got into a vehicle that was reported stolen from an armed carjacking in Harris County. Barnes said that the suspect was witnessed actively attempting to change out the license plate on the vehicle.
After the suspect was spooked by law enforcement, he fled to a heavily wooded area between the hospital and Raven's Nest Golf Course. A manhunt pursued, which resulted in the individual being located and taken into custody without incident.
Barnes noted that the suspect also had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Trinity County.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
"I would like the thank the Conroe Police Department for the use of their K-9 and the Huntsville Fire Department for supplying our officers with water during the manhunt," HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. "They helped get this dangerous individual off the street."
