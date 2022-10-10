Infused with humor and a few fictional characters, the new novel “Branded” is based on the true story of Bob Harold Leach. Author Jon Armour is receiving five star reviews for his embellished account of the criminal adventures of the “greatest cattle rustler of our time.” Like a character out of “Yellowstone”, Leach is branded by Diamond Jim, forever marked and forced into a life of crime.
According to the Washington Post, “This is a story that includes plenty of the classic elements of the old-fashioned western: cattle rustling, Texas Rangers, a jailbreak and a shootout. But it also has some nifty contemporary touches.”
Armour lived next door to Leach for two years, having no idea that his neighbor was involved in a cattle rustling and countless other nefarious schemes. Leach was generous with his money and quiet about his dealings. Leach was known to many, even his captives as the “nicest guy you’ll ever meet”.
In 1999 Armour moved onto a rural property in Pilot Point, Texas. His home was surrounded by cattle ranches. He thought he might be able to borrow a horse for his daughter’s birthday. After asking around and receiving only refusals, he headed back home to find his next door neighbor’s gate open. Armour saw a woman standing in the road in chaps and a cowboy hat. He asked the woman about borrowing a horse, and the next morning he found one tied to a post outside his house.
When Armour tried to repay the favor, he met Leach in person, who refused to accept any payment. But he did ask Armour to help him find a repair person for his stove. Armour obliged and a friendship was formed. Armour was enthralled by Leach and the “Cowboy Way”, learning to rope, ride and fix fences on the ranch.
Armour became Leach’s confidant and helper, running the ranch for a time when Leach had back surgery. Leach showered Armour’s family with gifts, dinners out, and ponies for his kids. Armor just saw him as a generous cattle rancher and never questioned how Leach could afford to buy vehicles for his ranch hands or spend such large sums of money.
Armour’s work required him to move back to the Houston area in 2001. A few weeks later, he learned that Leach was arrested for stealing $1.8 million in cattle. That was just the beginning of what would become one of the most notorious series of crimes ever committed in North Texas.
Leach escaped with four other inmates from the Grayson County Jail on Oct. 12, 2001. Over the next three days Leach took part in a five county crime spree that involved multiple hostages, assaults, and counts of theft. The ordeal ended in a standoff in Montague county with the FBI, Texas Rangers, and several area law enforcement agencies.
At the end of the siege, Leach shot his partner in crime, Gerald Lynn Gantt, and then surrendered. Gantt survived and both were finally convicted in 2006. Leach is currently serving 14 consecutive life sentences at a high security unit in Huntsville.
Leach always told Armour he was the most honest man he’d ever met, admitting at one point after he was incarcerated that he kept his activities from Armour because he didn’t want him to get hurt or be involved. Armour initially intended to write a biography about Leach, but as he gathered information about this fascinating and lawless man, he decided that the story would be better as fiction. Most of the characters are real with fictional names. Several have passed away, but some are still at large.
Over the years that Armor was working on the book, Armour came to realize that Leach valued their relationship, even though he is still a con man. Leach has tried repeatedly to talk Armour into shady favors, but Armour refused so consistently that Leach no longer asks.
“I feel for his position,” said Armour. “He was good to my kids and my family. We fished together in his pond and rode his horses any time we wanted. I never saw him as the bad guy until he got arrested.”
Armour says they are friends at arm’s length. Armour says he still maintains contact with Leach because he doesn’t have anyone he can trust inside or outside of prison. Armour remains an outside resource, but with clear boundaries.
“In my heart, I still feel compelled to help anyone who has been incarcerated. To bring them to God. I tell him all the time,” said Armour, “it doesn’t matter how other people view you, or how you are portrayed. You just have to be right with your maker.”
Find Jon Amour’s novel “Branded” on Amazon, at https://www.jonarmour-author.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.