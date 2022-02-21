The Huntsville Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place Sunday morning where the victim was seemingly lured into an unfortunate situation.
At around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 20, police responded to CHI St. Luke’s Health, where the victim of an aggravated robbery was seeking treatment for injuries. Officers report that they believe the victim was lured to the 100 block of Pine Hill, where four suspects held him at gunpoint, stole his vehicle and fled the scene.
The case is currently under investigation and the police currently have some persons of interest at this time.
“We are investigating it and we hope to have the suspects developed before too long, we’re looking at all of the different aspects of it,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson with the department.
