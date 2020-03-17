Amidst an unexpected school closure, Huntsville Independent School District continues to support its students through troubled times.
The closure follows suit to neighboring school districts in a response to COVID-19, as districts look to halt the spread of the virus with cases rapidly appearing closer to home. Three cases have been confirmed in nearby Montgomery County.
HISD is already a lower income district battling food insecurity daily, and the district wants to ensure that their students are still supported throughout the break, enlisting the Green Hornet Food Bus to make a brief return with free meals for all children in the community, ages 1-18.
“We have a pretty high percentage of our student population that do qualify for either free or reduced lunch and many of those students take advantage of that on a daily basis,” HISD assistant superintendent of general administration Kevin Stanford said.
Typically used as a seamless summer feeding program to serve those who cannot reach the thee stationary locations, the Green Hornet Food Bus serves on average just under 200 kids per day, making daily meals more accessible to children in the community.
“We have a really large district, it’s about 640 square miles, so it covers a lot of ground and all of our schools are based close in to town, so a lot of our students live a long way from our campuses. By utilizing the Green Hornet, we try to bring the food closer to where the students are,” Stanford said.
This week will be the first time that the bus has been dispatched for temporary service to again make meals more accessible to local families, whether it be because of a lack of transportation or diminishing store stock from over hoarding.
“There’s a lot of people right now that are not able to get out and get the food (they need) or have nutritional value food that they need, so this is a way to make sure they at least get a lunch meal and a breakfast meal for tomorrow,” HISD child nutrition warehouse manager Ronald Kelly said.
The “grab and go” style lunches packed with next day breakfasts will be available at five locations throughout the community including Cogan’s Grove Subdivision, YMCA, Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, University Heights Baptist Church and Riverside Baptist Church.
The locations will be set up as a drive-thru and parents are asked to remain in their vehicles to limit contact and implement the recommended social distancing. One stationary curbside location will also be set up in the back parking lot of Huntsville High School.
“We’ll see how this goes, if the school closure needs to be extended, we may look into trying to expand services that we are currently offering, but right now for this week, we know this is what we can do and this is how we can serve our kids,” Stanford said.
The school district will continue to monitor and evaluate the current circumstances throughout the week to determine whether the school closure will be extended.
The Green Hornet will be located at Cogan’s Grove Subdivision at 10:45 a.m., the YMCA at 11:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Walker County at 11:55 a.m., University Heights Baptist Church at 12:20 a.m. and Riverside Baptist Church at 1 p.m. through Friday.
Stationary lunch pick up at Huntsville High School will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Waverly ISD will be offering similar support to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch in the New Waverly district. Families will be able to pick up a boxed lunch at New Waverly Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the week.
