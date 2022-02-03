Due to the forecasted inclement weather and potential hazardous road conditions for the immediate area, all Huntsville ISD and New Waverly after-school activities, practices and scheduled events have been canceled for Thursday and Friday.
Similarly, Sam Houston State University locations will remain closed on Friday, while its residence halls, Old Main and General’s Market will remain open. The campus Rec Center will also be open from noon to 5 p.m., while the Lowman Student Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The university will resume normal operations on Saturday at 10 a.m.
