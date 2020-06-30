The Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatics Center in Huntsville reopened Tuesday.
The pool and splash pad, located at 912 Avenue N, will be operating with two different swim sessions, allowing only 75 patrons during each session to ensure space for social distancing.
The first swim session will be from noon to 3:30 p.m., followed by the second session from 4 to 7:30 p.m. There will be disinfecting of surfaces in between sessions.
Since there will be shorter swim times and dividing the swim times in half, the entry fee will be half price, with rates of $1.25 for children 2-11 and $2 for children 12-and-up. Children under the age of 2 are free.
For more information, contact the Aquatic Center at (936) 291-5433.
