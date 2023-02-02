From its origins, the word vocation simply means a calling. It’s what a young Jose Guerra knew he had when he wanted to help his legally blind grandmother.
“I was the eldest,” said Guerra. “Whenever my grandmother needed something or we had to go someplace I wanted to be her eyes”
Thusly, this fostered a life long commitment to the welfare of others.
“Before I finished high school at New Caney, I was able to get my certification as a nurse’s aide,” Guerra said. “My first health care job was at a Pine Shadow Retreat. It was a nursing home in my home town of Porter, Texas.”
After spending a year at Pine Shadow Retreat, Guerra gained a focus that would carry him step by step to the position he now holds at Huntsville Memorial Hospital (HMH) in Huntsville, Texas.
Despite his position, Guerra has an authentic humility, making him an invaluable and indispensable member of the HMH leadership team. Describing himself as a compassionate servant, Guerra brings over 20 years of experience to a very challenging position.
“I started out as a nurse’s aide but knew I wanted to go further. That’s when I decided to become a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN),” said Guerra.
Never wanted to settle, he looked within and took every advantage he could to affect the best possible care for every patient he could.
After realizing he needed more education, he enrolled in Excelsior College. It was here he would begin his upward march from receiving an Associate of Applied Science in nursing, to a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing, and finally a Masters in Nursing Administration.
Guerra has helped countless patients over the years. Yet he is most satisfied with his accomplished in helping to raise the level of care at some of the top hospitals in the state of Texas.
“As an administrator I can make a difference by helping to ensure that all the quality and safety metrics are meeting or exceeding the expected performance,” he explained. “I want the care that we provide to be in harmony with all the other department in the hospital. That’s crucial to providing the best care possible in every situation.”
Upon continuing his career at HMH, Guerra is all in, even moving his wife and three children into the Huntsville community. “My family is here and our future here is working diligently to provide top quality care to the Huntsville community,” said Guerra. “I want to make sure that all of the nurses under me are taken care of because that ensures that the patients are being taken care of properly. Those are my main two goals. Our patients are always first as well as the excellence of the staff that attends to their needs. I love my career. I know how much we make a difference here at HMH it’s a calling, one we are all happy to answer.”
