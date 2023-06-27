Huntsville ISD unveiled another Kid-Designed, Community-Built playground with KABOOM! at Samuel W. Houston Elementary School. This is part of a nationwide effort led by KABOOM! to end playspace inequity – the reality that far too many children do not get the chance to play on a playground, something that should be part of every child’s life. The ribbon-cutting event was held Friday, June 23, at 1641 7th Street, with volunteers that helped bring the playground to life to the elementary campus.
Another KABOOM Play Space installed at elementary
Dee Howard Mullins
Reporter
