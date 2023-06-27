Huntsville ISD unveiled another Kid-Designed, Community-Built playground with KABOOM! at Samuel W. Houston Elementary School. This is part of a nationwide effort led by KABOOM! to end playspace inequity – the reality that far too many children do not get the chance to play on a playground, something that should be part of every child’s life. The ribbon-cutting event was held Friday, June 23, at 1641 7th Street, with volunteers that helped bring the playground to life to the elementary campus.

SWHE Kaboom playground

