Annual yearbook sale begins

Huntsville High School is currently having a pre-sale for this year's yearbook for all students in room 1904. The prices start at $65 till mid to late October.
“Since this is my first year, a lot of decisions that the students on the yearbook staff made were decided on last year, and I have tried my best to not deter them from what they had originally, ” yearbook and newspaper Advisor Sesily Rigsby said.
The price of the yearbook will rise in early December to $85 and prices will vary later in spring.
“The yearbook prices are decent, because right now they’re starting at $65 and will eventually go up to $85 by the end of the year,” senior Imani Walton added.
The HHS yearbook team is working hard to complete the book, the book for many students to cherish memories and get signatures from friends and classmates.
“I am the business manager and social media manager for the yearbook this year,” said senior Cidnee Lamb. “I also take a lot of photos for the yearbook and help design pages.”
The books are expected to be ready for pick up during late April and early May before school is out.
“ I really enjoy the yearbook because it allows me to be creative and I like to decorate the pages and choose themes. This year's theme is very exciting and I can’t wait to see my classmates' reaction to it”, senior Jasmine Walker said.
This year's theme for the yearbook is a surprise and only yearbook students know about what it is. As of now other students have speculated it to be a 80’s and 90’s theme.
