As school starts and activities ramp up for fall, those photos you snap to share on social media might be worth a cash prize and bragging rights. The 14th Annual Photo Contest at Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library is now open for submissions from amateur photographers in the area who want to show their work to the public. The categories for this year are Love, Texas History, Academia/Education, Birds, and Natural Devastation.
Entrants are allowed to submit their work for all five categories, with a limit of two photos per category. The contest is open to all ages by submitting an application and fee for each photo by mail or in person. Photos must be unmounted and without a border, with the name of the photographer on the back, at the top for proper orientation. The deadline to submit your photos is Oct. 30.
In 2023, more than 200 photographs were submitted, with Best of Show going to Stacy Adams and Reserve Grand Champion awarded to Alex Maclaughlin. The photos are judged on a multi-point system created by Jude Routh, Curator of Exhibits. Routh has taken submissions and assembled the exhibit for the last four years, voting only on the Curator’s Choice award, which Cade Crippin won last year.
Judges who are considered experts in photography will make the decisions on the winning pictures, which could be used for marketing and advertising for the museum. Photos must be 8x10 with no identifying information on the front. Both color and black and white images are welcome, as long as the content is appropriate for all ages.
“As a photographer myself, it’s always a treat to look at another photographer’s work, often things I see on a daily basis. It’s neat to see someone else’s perspective,” said Museum Director Derrick Birdsall.
There is a five dollar entry fee for each submission, which will be on exhibit in the main gallery at the Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center on 19th Street from Nov. 7 to Dec. 23. The public reception and awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Cash prizes will be awarded for each category, plus $100 for Best in Show and $75 for Reserve Champion.
Contest rules and applications can be found online at http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/Photo-Contest-Exhibit. For more information, email jlk047@shsu.edu.
