The Republican Party of Walker County announced that the annual precinct convention will go on as scheduled Monday at the Walker County Storm Shelter in Huntsville.
The storm shelter is located at 455 Hwy. 75 North.
Voters who voted in the Republican Primary are invited to attend these precinct conventions. The purpose of these precinct conventions is to elect delegates and alternates to the county convention, which will be held on Saturday March 21 and to pass resolutions for consideration at the county convention.
If you want to be a delegate to the County Convention and are unable to attend today contact your precinct chair or email gopwalkerco@gmail.com or call Linda McKenzie at 936-755-8084 or 936-661-5754.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.