Cars filled the parking lot and families lined up outside as the doors opened Saturday for the 28th Annual Walker County Area Go Texan Scholarship Crawfish Boil. Coolers were carried in as boxes were filled to the top with crawfish, catfish, corn and potatoes. The evening also included dancing to a live music mashup of staples by Hank, Willie and Waylon, as well as originals provided by award-winning four-piece country-Americana band Pushwater.
Items such as home décor and gift baskets donated by local businesses and autographed baseball memorabilia donated by Jessie Barfield were displayed in a silent auction to help raise funds for scholarships. Queens of the Walker County Fair, Lauren Klawinsky and Cassidy Pool were on hand selling raffle tickets.
“It’s the best of all worlds. You get to eat good crawfish, visit with good people and support local youth,” said Huntsville native Kelly Pagoda as she greeted guests at the entrance.
Scholarship funds were raised though ticket sales and sponsors, and with the help of volunteers who donated and prepared over 5,000 pounds of crawfish for the event this year.
