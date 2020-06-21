A missing one-month-old Texas baby from San Jacinto County has been found safe.
Authorities were looking for a woman in connection with what they believe was the abduction of Christilynn McGowen. As of Sunday afternoon, it was unknown if the woman was located.
Amber Alerts are issued by authorities in cases of children who are believed to be abducted. It began in 1996 and was named for Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in North Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.