Some musicians spend their whole lives trying to form a band that will enhance their talents. Very few are fortunate enough to attract a combination that can find harmony together both on and off stage. The five musicians who are part of the band Already Gone have created an extended music family that is built on their friendship as much as what they deliver when performing.
At 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, the Houston based band will debut at Old Town Theatre, bringing a collective talent that does justice to both the vocals and the musical prowess of The Eagles. They’re not that fond of being called a tribute band. They’re all talented musicians in their own right who are dedicated to playing good music, and their main agenda when they perform Eagles classic is to pay homage to their sound in the 70s.
“The longer you sing together the better it sounds’” said bassist Jay Bourgeois.
They’ve become known as the South’s premiere Eagles tribute band because of their pitch-perfect harmonies and melodies. Fans often say that if you close your eyes when you listen to Already Gone, you’ll believe you are listening to the Eagles.
Before lead vocalist Clint Springer came along in 2006, the group was a Beatles tribute band. Springer was a guitar player who had never had a chance to showcase his voice. When he arrived to audition and they heard him sing, they built the band around his uncanny ability to sound like Don Henley. His band members say he is one of the best vocalists in the Houston area.
Bourgeois started playing with drummer Leroy St. Pierre when they were teenagers in Louisiana. They played hard rock music in the band Vengeance and started writing their own original music in 1984. They parted ways when Bourgeois moved to Houston. They reconnected in 2021 when the band needed a substitute drummer.
Bourgeois recalls telling his bandmates that St. Pierre was the only person he could think of that could fill the spot. They all clicked so well that they kept him on percussion permanently. St. Pierre often steps out from behind the drum kit to perform vocals. He still lives in Louisiana, driving six hours each way to play gigs, but he says it’s getting together with his friends that propels him more than the destination.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had that kind of family feeling within a band,” said St. Pierre. “When we get together, there are always hugs and questions about our wives, girlfriends and kids. We’ve become an extended family.”
Johnny Ono was born in Houston and raised on oldies. He lends his myriad of instrumental and vocal talents to other notable acts including Band On The Run, The Monicas, Baroness, Star League, and Thee Experience. He was part of the original Beatles tribute band with Bourgeois that evolved into Already Gone.
Harry Ochsenbein is the lead guitarist, known in the Houston area for his time with The Zealots in the 80s and 90s. He was on the brink of being signed to record labels many times in the past, but fate would bring him to join Already Gone in 2018.
For some time, the band has been playing sold out shows in the Houston area and they are currently on tour across Texas with show dates in Tomball, Plantersville, Spring and Katy through May of this year.
These musicians are the type that like to keep pushing themselves to the next level, even though they lean toward a musical style that is steeped in the past. They’ve released two original albums and are working on their third. One of the songs they will debut on Saturday has never been heard in Texas.
They released “The Open Road” in 2017. The EP spent two weeks at number one on the UK’s Hotdisc Top 40 chart. The response was so encouraging that they poured their talents into another original collection. After spending a full year distilling the best of their work, they released “8 Tracks” in 2020. The music and the cover art were all meant to take people back to albums from the 70s. Their mutual respect and appreciation is clear in the way they give praise to each other.
“We all have an important role. We’re not what we are without each other. Bourgeois, Springer, and Ochsenbein are the primary songwriters. Ono’s strength is the live performance,” said St. Pierre. Bourgeois credits St. Pierre as a great music editor. St. Pierre says their road manager Danielle Bourgeois is the brain trust behind what they do.
“Without her, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said St. Pierre.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Old Town Theatre, located at 1023 12th Street. For more about the band and their show dates, visit https://alreadygone.net/. Check out their videos at https://vimeo.com/showcase/7614031. Purchase tickets to the Huntsville show at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
