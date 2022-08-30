Alpha Omega Academy students and staff celebrated a new addition to their school Friday. Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined donors and school board members, along with local contractors and Mid-South Energy representatives to mark the official opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The addition includes six classrooms, and a seventy seat lecture hall.
“The chamber should be reflective of the community we serve, said Ray Hernandez, Chamber CEO. “We’re all part of the same team, moving the community forward, and we are delighted to celebrate this new addition with you today.”
The new construction was made possible through donations from the Golden Circle of Giving as well as sponsorships, and the help of local contractors. A fire lane was added to the parking lot and the new track will be complete in the next few weeks. New facilities were also added to the football field, and a new sports court was sponsored by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.
The lecture hall is similar to a small auditorium with foldout desktops that are common in universities. The room is available for teachers to schedule presentations, but it also plays an important role in preparing students for higher education. Each student begins work on a thesis during their junior year and must present it to complete their senior year. They now have a space that allows them to practice in the same kind of setting they will encounter in both educational and professional presentations.
“We are excited about this new addition to our facilities,” said Headmaster Clint Allen. “It’s great to have the chamber, our board members, and other members of our community here with us today. As educators, we’re providing for the most precious commodity of Huntsville. We’ve met the threshold of 500 students and it’s a huge blessing to see this growth. We have a great staff and great families that all share in our excitement in offering a classical Christian education.”
“We are thankful that you’re here,” said Brad Kern, President of the Board for the academy. “Especially those who took part in the construction to expand our facility. We feel very honored to serve the community of Huntsville.”
Junior and senior students who serve as house leaders were recognized at the celebration. They are elected by their peers and lead fellow students in virtue and character building. Each student at the academy is a member of one of four houses that takes part in community service competitions and other functions that promote good citizenship.
“This was a longer process than it appears,” said board member Chris De Milliano. “The grammar wing was completed three years ago. Then donors and sponsors helped us finance the switch from the old septic system to city sewer that had to be done before we could complete this wing. Fellowship of Huntsville and the Walker County Fair Association worked with us to accomplish our goal and the City of Huntsville really stepped up to help us through each step of the permit process.”
“This was all done through donations. We still have more to add, like a new security fence and updates to the playground. We want to thank our contractors, who gave us great rates and helped us stay within budget. It means a lot for our school to have this building” said DeMilliano.
“I am a parent with two kids at the academy, I am a school board member and serve as the treasurer and ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce,” said Kristy Atkins. “Alpha Omega celebrated 25 years last year. Our partnership with the Chamber has allowed us to be recognized for being part of the growth of Huntsville and given us opportunities to volunteer. We are unique in that we partner with parents on how to be Christian leaders, and we are very proud of that.”
