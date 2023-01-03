Allergies, viruses and infections on the rise

’Tis the Season - for allergies, viruses and bacterial infections. Dr. Lane Aiena, with Huntsville Family Medicine, took time to address how to determine what to do.
Dr. Aiena said the best ways to prevent illness based on research is “washing your hands and wearing a mask in crowded places when illnesses are prevalent (like now).”
“Staying home when you’re not feeling well is also important to help prevent the further spread of all the diseases we have out there right now,” Dr. Aiena said.
As far as the difference between allergies, viruses, and bacterial infections - that can be tough, but there are some rules of thumb.
“Allergies tend to be seasonal, tend to come with clear drainage, sneezing, and itchy, watery eyes. Drainage that has a color to it tends to be more associated with acute illness, and fever points to acute illness as well,” Dr. Aiena said. “Also, seasonal allergies tend to come on a bit more gradually and stay longer, while viral illnesses tend to affect you much more quickly and last for no more than a few days. Case and point: people with flu and COVID will often say ‘it just hit me out of nowhere and suddenly I was sick.’ Then after four to seven days, they feel much better.”
Dr. Aiena recommends getting swabbed for proper diagnosis, even if you are doing a virtual visit.
He further explained that viruses hit multiple systems while bacterial infections hit one organ.
“Over the counter medications will help allergies,” Dr. Aiena said.
“At the end of the day, if you don’t know, contact your doctor.”
To make the allergy season even tougher, the Texas A&M Forest Service experts said cedar fever season is upon us
For starters, cedar fever isn’t a flu or a virus – it is an allergic reaction to the pollen released by mountain cedar trees.
In Texas, the predominant species of mountain cedar is the Ashe juniper.
“Cedar fever is the worst west of I-35, where you have primarily juniper mixed in with oaks and some other species,” said Jonathan Motsinger, Texas A&M Forest Service Central Texas Operations department head. “And because all of those junipers are producing pollen at the same time, you’re going to get a higher concentration of pollen in the air.”
The sheer quantity and density of Ashe junipers in Central Texas is one of the main factors contributing to cedar fever.
According to Karl Flocke, a woodland ecologist for Texas A&M Forest Service, the pollen from Ashe junipers isn’t particularly allergenic or harmful – it’s just so concentrated that even if you aren’t generally susceptible to allergies it could still affect you.
“There are millions of junipers out there, all releasing pollen at the same time,” said Flocke. “You can’t help but breathe it in. And when you do, your body reacts as it would to any perceived threat – it tries to fight it.”
