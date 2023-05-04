Since 2011, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has partnered with Walker County Unidos (WCU) to raise funds for local scholarships and bring a piece of Latin culture to the citizens of Huntsville. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival will feature free live entertainment, Latin food, art, and children’s activities at Rather Park, located at 13th Street and University Ave.
“I want to encourage everyone in the community to come out for a taste of our music, food and culture,” said John Escobedo, Council President for LULAC.
Performances by the Chikawa Aztec Dancers of Conroe, Ballet Folklorico of SHSU, and Ballet Folklorico Huntsville will showcase dance and dress from various states of Mexico throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Mariachis del Bosque from SHSU.
Local deejay Chriss Gaona will enhance the fiesta with popular music and host a karaoke contest, awarding prizes to the best singers. Cristina Amora, Queen of Tejano Tribute, will make an appearance at 4 p.m. to promote her show at Old Town Theatre that evening.
Vendors will offer traditional Latin food, arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry and handbags. Children’s activities will include bouncy houses, pinatas, face painting, and a petting zoo from Sliva’s Exotics of New Waverly. For adult fun, the mechanical bull will return this year.
More than 40 Huntsville High School seniors from the Spanish Honor Society will volunteer at the event. Senior scholarships will be announced at 1 p.m. with funds awarded by LULAC and WCU. All proceeds from this year’s event will be awarded to seniors graduating in 2024.
“I would like to extend a special thank you to the City of Huntsville and the Huntsville Arts Commission, and our other local sponsors. Without their support, this event would not be possible. I’d also like to thank the Chamber of Commerce and HLI Class 41 for building the new stage at Rather Park. It’s a plus for downtown and great for the community,” said Escobedo.
Follow the event on Facebook at Cinco de Mayo-Huntsville, Tx. Learn more about the history of Cinco de Mayo at https://www.britannica.com/topic/Cinco-de-Mayo.
