Butch Davis, Walker County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, requested authorization from the Walker County Commissioners Court to purchase an app for the initial cost of $15,000 during Monday’s meeting.
“The app would be free to the public and would provide notification of road closure due to flooding and other emergencies,” said Davis. “Several weeks ago I sent to everyone information regarding the counties that are currently using this app.”
Walker County currently uses Facebook and telephone calls for notification.
“We need some type of effective notification and I make a motion to approve the request,” said Commissioner Ronnie White. The motion failed for lack of a second.
County Commissioners Danny Kuykendall Precinct 1 and Bill Daugette Precinct 3, were not present for this meeting.
County Judge Colt Christian read the Court’s proclamation 2023-62, designating April 30-May 7 as Stewardship Week. Phillip Burnett and Marcus Payne were present to receive the proclamation. The Soil and Water Stewardship Week is to remind the public that we should be good stewards of our resources to ensure a rich standard of living and to utilize effective conservation practices to protect the soil, water, animals and plants.
Proclamation 2023-63 declared the month of April to be Districted Driving Month. Billy and Deanna Irwin were present to receive the proclamation and provided an update on the Pineapple Run 2023, held April 8.
The Irwin family created the Peyton Foundation in honor of their daughter who was tragically lost to a distracted driver March 2019. Pineapples were Peyton’s favorite fruit. The foundation works to bring awareness to the dangers of distracted driving.
The National Day of Prayer is May 4th and is the 71st annual observance, which began in 1952 by a joint act of Congress. The Court signed proclamation 2023-68 in support of this day. The observance will be held at the Walker County Fairgrounds, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a light lunch will be served.
The remaining items on the consent agenda were approved by the Court.
Rachel Parker with Emergency Medical Services was present for her appointment to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC) board to replace Dean Cashurn, following his resignation.
The mission of the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council is to develop and sustain a powerful coalition of providers, responders, and other healthcare-related partners united together to save lives and improve health outcomes through research, education, and collaboration.
“This board meets quarterly to streamline the care between EMS providers and hospitals. From our participation in the organization, Walker County received $14,000,” said Parker.
Diana McRae, Tax Assessor Collector, presented to the Court, in compliance with state statute, precinct adjustments as a result of the City of Huntsville annexation in 2022 and 2023.
The minor changes affected Precincts 203, 205 and 206.
The Huntsville-Walker Chamber of Commerce received approval to place a breaker box on the outside of the Walker County Annex building, to provide power to food trucks for the Fair on the Square. The work would be done by McCaffety Electric Company, who will install and remove after each authorized usage. The Chamber has agreed to pay to the county $350 for electrical use and all cost associated with the installation.
A workshop on the Walker County Subdivision Regulations was led by Andy Isbell with Planning Department. The Court approved his recommendations.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
The next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, May 8. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
