Tribal elders and representatives from the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe of Texas hosted a living exhibit at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Chief Kanicu, Herbert Johnson Jr., and Nita Battise provided an educational experience about native heritage including a demonstration on pine needle basket weaving from Tribal Elder Joyce Poncho.
“Today, we’re here to educate the public,” said Johnson, who is the Public Relations Coordinator for Community Development at Naskila Gaming in Livingston. “We are one of three tribes in Texas, and the largest. We want the public to know that we’re still friends.” Their tribe has a long history with this area and were allies with Sam Houston before Texas was a state.
The Alabama and Coushatta tribes began to migrate south into Spanish Territory after the French lost the Seven Years War in 1763. By the end of the 1800s some had settled in the Big Thicket of Southeast Texas.
After the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, more of their tribes were forced to migrate and joined their people in Texas.
By 1830, there were about 600 Coushattas settled near the Trinity River.
They lived in the area that encompasses present day San Jacinto and Polk Counties. The Alabamas occupied three communities across northwestern Tyler County.
They developed a remarkable network of trails for hunting and fishing.
During the Runaway Scrape of 1836, Santa Anna and the Mexican Army were pursuing the Texas army after the fall of the Alamo. It was the Alabama and Coushatta tribes that met General Sam Houston at the Trinity River as he headed toward the Sabine River in retreat. According to Johnson, the tribes fed and cared for Houston, his troops and other inhabitants fleeing to safety before helping them cross the river.
When Mirabeau Lamar became the President of Texas, The Alabama and Coushatta were the only tribes spared from removal. Today, the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe of Texas occupies a reservation of 4,593 acres on Highway 190, 17 miles east of Livingston. Part of their enterprise is the Naskila Gaming Casino, where Johnson is employed.
Johnson has been visiting Huntsville to celebrate Texas Independence and General Sam Houston on March 2 for 30 years. His mission is to bring back tourism to the area and looks to the museum and their staff for guidance and planning toward that goal. According to Johnson, there are 84 resolutions from civic, city and county organizations in Texas, stating their support as friends and neighbors.
“It’s our job to let people know that there is a lot of history here,” said Johnson. Part of the historical artifacts in the exhibit were being worn by their chief.
Second Chief Kanicu Donnis B. Batisse was dressed in traditional tribal regalia. He wore a large bronze medallion that bears the motto “Peace without Arms-Peace without Treaty”. The first medallions of this kind were gifted to the tribal chiefs in 1936 at the Texas Centennial Celebration. They were made by order of the Texas legislature to commemorate 100 years of peace between the Alabama-Coushattas and the residents of Texas.
Chiefs serve for life and receive a new head dress when elected to signify their position as ambassador for the tribe and advisor to the Tribal Council. The headdress is adorned with seven silver conchos around the band and topped with a crown of eagle feathers. The conchos represent the seven tribal council members. The eagle feathers are a symbol of high honor.
“Because the eagle flies the highest in the sky, he sends our prayers to our creator,” said Johnson. His father, Mikko Skaalaba, Herbert G. Johnson Sr., became Second Chief in 2014 and was inaugurated as Principal Chief (Mikko Choba) in 2020. He went to be with the Great Spirit in August 2021.
Chief Kanicu was elected as Second Chief in 2020, and will be inaugurated as Mikko Choba in January 2023. At that time, Millie Thompson Wlliams will assume the position as the Second Chief Elect and will be the first woman to serve as chief in the history of the tribe.
Nita Battise is the Vice Chairperson of the tribal council. Her duties include negotiating with the federal, state, and local government and consulting with the Secretary of the Interior in the White House on all activities that may affect the tribe.
The council manages tribal lands and timber. They employ counsel for the protection and advancement of the rights of the tribe and oversee all economic affairs and enterprises of the tribe.
This responsibility runs deep in the family lineage for Batisse, who has held numerous positions that support the tribe over the years.
Her great uncle, Mikko Kina, Robert Fulton Battise served as Chief for 58 years. Chief Kina was Second Chief from 1936 to 1970 and Principal Chief from 1970 until his passing in 1994.
Part of preserving their history is by keeping tribal traditions alive, which is the gift that Tribal Elder Joyce Poncho brought to the exhibit.
She brought several handmade baskets made from longleaf pine needles from trees indigenous to their land. The needles are roughly a foot long and are dried in the sun to achieve a brownish color or in the shade to retain a greenish hue for natural color variation. Other colors are incorporated through the use of bark, roots and berries to achieve other colors.
Boiled redwood bark is used to make a right red die for the fibers. Pine cone petals are used to mimic feathers for those that look like owls and other birds.
The design comes from the internal inspiration of each maker. Raffia is used as the thread that binds the fibers together and a form fitting lid makes them unique. There are only a handful of people in the tribe that make these regularly.
Poncho has been creating these traditional baskets since she was three years old.
As a Tribal Elder, she teaches this skill to tribal members as a way to continue their cultural heritage. Now in her eighties, Poncho has made thousands of baskets in her lifetime. They are more than just a physical container. Her baskets are normally claimed by their owners while they are till being made, which can take up to a week to complete.
“These baskets bring all the spirit out of me when I teach. Love is what I feel when passing this on to those that show interest. There is a prayer that is instilled throughout the process. If someone is sick, you put good healing energy into it. Any trouble, loss or mourning is closed inside to heal,” said Poncho.
“We are tremendously honored to have them here today,” said Derrick Birdsall, Museum Director. “We want to continue the relationship that Sam Houston had with the tribe and carry it through the 21st century.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.