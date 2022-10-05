The AgriLife Extension Agency is hosting a free presentation by Tim Hartmann, Program Specialist for Texas A&M Agriculture and Life Sciences. The program will focus on water conservation, drought preparedness, pest control and composting, providing practical techniques for residential landscaping. The event is open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the AgriLife Extension Office on Tam Road.
The program will detail how homeowners can create attractive surroundings in a sustainable way. Topics will include best practices for mulching and irrigation and how to reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides. The event is sponsored by the Bluebonnet Groundwater Conservation District.
Groundwater conservation districts are local government units created to manage and protect groundwater. Each is tailored to the needs of the specific area to promote sustainable practices in regard to one of our most precious resources. Part of their directive is to educate the public through the AgriLife Extension Agency.
This presentation is being facilitated through Jaclyn Wise, AgrLife Associate for the Texas Water Resources Institute (TWRI). They foster related programs on rainwater harvesting and irrigation that share the most current technology and best practices with residential homeowners. TWRI recently added a new program for producers of agriculture products on how to conserve water to help save money. They are currently offered in Milam and Burleson Counties.
Wise is a scientist and facilitator that helps connects citizens and experts to form opportunities for education. This work is close to her heart because of her Texas roots and how it impacts her own family. She represents the fourth generation to live on her family ranch in Milano, where her grandfather still tends a garden he planted decades ago.
“As Texans, we value tradition and independence and I think that can be our greatest strength,” Robertson said. “Our state relies heavily on voluntary conservation efforts to maintain the integrity of our groundwater supplies,” said Wise.
Interested parties who may not have time to attend the presentation can find helpful tools on the Earth-Kind webpage listed below. Helpful information on landscape planning and drought preparedness can be found on the site, as well as seasonal tips and a selector for native plants.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is located at 102 Tam Road in Huntsville. For more about Earthkind Landscaping, go to https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkind/. To learn about Jaclyn Wise and the Texas Water Resources Institute, visit the website at https://twri.tamu.edu/news/2021/march/meet-a-scientist-jaclyn-robertson/. Follow the teaching gardens and living classroom on A&M Campus on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tamugardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.