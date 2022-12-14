The new Sam Houston State University student led organization, Grow with SHSU Ag, has been hard at work to plan a live nativity scene, blanket drive and petting zoo for local families to experience. Due to inclement weather, the event was reset for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the SHSU Gibbs Ranch, 113 Fraser St.. Admission to the event is $3 for adults and $2 for children. The Nativity story will be shared at 7:30 p.m.
The group is led by agricultural science students Hannah Kissamis and Cheyenne Hyman, who have been developing the faith-based group this semester.
The new organization hopes to interact with the Huntsville community and provide outreach activities for youth. Their first venture is a live nativity scene event to be hosted at SHSU Gibbs Ranch, featuring the nativity story, hot chocolate and a live petting zoo for children.
“I wanted to create a group where students who are passionate about agriculture, or have a background in it, can have a space to connect and discuss on a faith-based level,” said Kissamis.
The students plan to use the event to help support a local need, and will be collecting new blankets or throws to provide to local shelters. Guests who would like to support the effort are encouraged to bring items in their original packaging for acceptance.
“Outside of fellowship, the more service we can do in the community the better it is, because that is what we should represent. Hannah and I are working really hard to make this event magical for families and students,” said Hyman.
The group hopes to grow in membership so they can adopt more service and agricultural advocacy projects in the future.
