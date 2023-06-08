The City of Huntsville is two weeks out from the recent storm that triggered an Emergency Disaster Declaration by Mayor Andy Brauninger.
City Crews have continued to collect storm debris left at curbside. Staff was unable to provide an estimated tonnage of debris collected.
“Citizen can also take debris to the transfer station free of charge with City Water bill,” City Manager Aron Kulhavy said. He added that residents of the City can still take any storm debris to the Transfer Station, at 590 Interstate 45 North, with a copy of their water bill.
“All of the damaged trees are being handled in the same manner as all vegetative debris collected,” Kulhavy said.
Kulhavy said that much of the cleanup has been completed by the City in public areas. The majority of the damage left to clean up remains on private property.
“We are providing this citywide for people affected by the event,” Kulhavy said.
For residents that have been affected by the storm, the City Emergency Management is asking that surveys be completed about their experience. The brief online form is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). The form is for both residents and businesses, under the General Damage Submission on the website at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
