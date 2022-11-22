The Angel Show Holiday Market evolved from the Cooperative of Women Artists (CWA), which was formed thirty years ago by painters and card makers in Huntsville. This year there are 34 artists confirmed to attend. Twelve new artists are taking part this year, as well as some who have been attending for more than 20 years. The show will be held from 10: a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Walker Education Center.
The artists include four jewelers, four clay artists, and a hand blown glass maker. Visitors will also find handmade soy candles, greeting cards and stationery, Christmas ornaments, fused glass, and hand turned wood pieces. Each artist donates a door prize and drawings will take place throughout the event.
Multiple culinary artists will be attending, selling jams, jellies, salsas and other edible items. Reid has not had a baker at the show in the last few years, so she is happy to introduce Kandice Douglas of Kandikakes Bakery in Spring. Douglas will be selling hand decorated cookies and cupcakes and highlighting the custom cake side of her business.
Busy Bee Apiary and Apothecary will offer honey and all-natural body care products made from beeswax. Marilyn Henderson will feature her ornately decorated eggs called pysansky, which originated from traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs.
Local art instructor Cynthia Reid took the reins as event organizer over 15 years ago and has continued to bring new artists to the show every year. Reid is best known as a watercolor artist and paper weaver. At the show, she sells paintings in watercolor and oil, painted gourds and stamped collectible silverware, inscribed with playful phrases like “spread peace” and “too hot to handle”. Fellow art instructor Denise Lorenz has sold holiday themed glass blocks filled with lights for a number of years but has changed her focus for 2022.
“She always has a new idea to bring to the show,” said Reid. “This year she is featuring embellished glass beads, polished rocks and pendants, and wonderful bird baths made from vintage ceramic bowls.”
The show was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic and turnout was sparse last year. This year interest was very high, allowing Reid to line up the largest group of artists in the show’s history. One of the tables will be occupied by students from the SHSU Student Art Association. Reid offers their space free of charge every year as a way to engage new generations of artists and continue to offer new items to the public.
The co-founders of the event, Carole Soare and Nancy George, first held the event in a private home. Local artists like Molly Campbell and Golda Rich joined at its inception and contributed their art and energy to the show’s many incarnations.
For the first decade, the show was held in the upstairs gallery of Walker Education Center, and their art became the featured exhibit through December. Rich was the spearhead, organizing the show for many years until passing her duties to Reid. At that time, the museum was remodeled and the show was moved to its current location downstairs, which allowed more space to expand.
“It’s a great weekend to come to Huntsville,” said Reid. The outstanding refreshments are also an important part of the show that the public looks forward to indulging in each year. Coffee and punch are served along with homemade treats brought in by the artists, creating a holiday party of its own.
Walker Education Center is located at 1402 19th St. in Huntsville. Find out more about the artists and their offerings by visiting their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.