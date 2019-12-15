Even though hundreds of apartments are going up in Huntsville, the need for affordable housing continues to intensify. One problem local agencies identify is the increase in student housing and the ability for renters to rent a unit with only a bed and a bath.
“There is no doubt that the increase in student housing facilities in our area have increased rental rates across the board astronomically,” said Mary Harrelson, Walker County Housing Authority executive director. “Parents of the students will pay whatever rent is set at and the complexes will continue to raise their rents accordingly.”
The housing authority provides 251 vouchers for the Section 8 housing program. However, Harrelson has said that they are generally taken in a few days after release. The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that 30% of one’s income goes towards rent, but these subsidies help to cover what the renter may be unable to pay. However, with the increases in rent and housing, many complexes have tried to remain in lock step with other complexes.
“As the market rate of apartments grows, we see complexes, even those for low-income and subsidized housing raising their rates,” Harrelson added. “This is a challenge for us because our pricing standards can legally cover only so much.”
Those in need of low-income or subsidized housing have only so many options to choose from. For instance, there are only four low income housing tax credit properties in Huntsville – The Villages, the Senior Villages of Huntsville, Parkview Place and Ridgewood West Apartments. Multi-family housing, intended for low Income families, the elderly and special needs is available through Parkview Place and Cedarwoods Apartments.
“Although we are a tax credit, HUD approved property, we have seen our rates rise 5% in the last year,” said Parkview Place service coordinator Nichole Sweed-Morgan. “Rents across the area rise because of fair market housing and surveying of what the student complexes are doing. Our residents are the elderly and disabled, who may only get disability or social security checks once a month. Many fall under the poverty line and we have specific units for those between 30% and 50% of the poverty line.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median rent in Huntsville is $830 a month, but 34.4% of the population falls below the poverty line. Additionally, the median income is only $32,715 and as rents rise, many may be priced out of apartments or homes. Some may be able to find a studio apartment for $550 in Huntsville, but at the student apartments, a similar or smaller unit can run upwards of $1,200. However, in student housing complexes, the more people per unit, the cheaper the rent.
“The biggest change we have seen in the rental market is how properties are rented,” said city planner Janet Ridley. “We used to see the majority of properties being for families or a few people, but now we are seeing these high rises and hundreds of residents in a relatively small area.”
According to Ridley, the city has worked to address the issue with new regulations regarding parking, waste and lighting, but rental rates cannot be determined through the city. However, Ridley and those with the planning commission must review each development, where a permitting process and hearings are held.
“A major reason for the explosion of these properties is that developers see the growth of the University and relatively cheap property,” Ridley added. “Because there has been no attempt to cap enrollment at the university, we have no reason to believe that these facilities will stop being built, and several more are currently in the works. We do see a leveling off though.”
Sam Houston State University has seen exponential growth in enrollment in the last decade, increasing by 28% to over 22,000 students. The University also requires that first year students live on-campus, but there is only capacity for approximately 3,900 students in the dorms.
Apartments complexes currently under construction include – West Hill Apartments, Sterling Union Apartments, Ark in the Valley Apartments and Epoch Apartments. The complexes will collectively account for 533 units and over 2,500 bedrooms at a total cost of $74.5 million.
“Pricing for our units is determined by our developers,” said Armory leasing agent Mike King. “We believe our rates are relatively in line with those of similar complexes nearby, especially for our unique amenities and being the closest complex to campus.”
Sterling Union Apartments declined to be interviewed for this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.