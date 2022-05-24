Experts in child care say inflation and a tight labor market are further crippling an industry already plagued by low wages and high turnover.
The Texas House International Relations and Economic Development Committee focused on child care during a meeting Thursday. Industry leaders urged lawmakers to consider future policies that address costs, wages and shrinking capacity while maintaining affordability.
“As someone who has worked in the child care system for many decades, low wages and high turnover has always been a part of our lives as child care workers in Texas. However, the pandemic has brought to the forefront just how critical child care is to the rest of the economy,” said Kim Kofron, director of early childhood education at Children at Risk.
A recent report by ReadyNation found that the lack of reliable child care for parents of young children up to age 3 could cost Texas $4.9 billion a year. A second report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that the Texas economy loses more than an estimated $9 billion a year from breakdowns in child care.
One of the biggest issues plaguing the industry is lack of capacity for children.
According to Texas Health and Human Services Commission data, Texas lost about 21% of child care providers from March 2020 through September 2021. Of those, 41% provided care for infants and toddlers, while 79% were child care homes, which disproportionately affect rural communities, communities of color and families that need nontraditional hours of care.
Enrollment data also showed that in 2019, there were about 87 child care spots per 100 children of working parents. In 2021, it was 54.9 seats per 100 children — a 37% drop.
“It is clear that child care is important to our economy,” said Katie Ferrier, program vice president for the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. “Child care access has a direct impact on employers and our state's productivity.”
Child care leaders cited poor pay as one of the greatest factors causing these numbers.
Kofron said the average pay for a child care worker in Texas is $10 an hour, resulting in more than half of all early childhood employees qualifying for some kind of state assistance such as food stamps or housing benefits.
Rising costs due to inflation means the low income results in even less buying power, they said. But increasing worker pay means tuition costs for parents would also rise.
The industry also struggles with retention. Several speakers at the House committee meeting talked of staff being mentally and physically overworked and exhausted.
Last session, lawmakers passed several bills to address issues in the industry, including creating a strategic plan to support the child care workforce and create better synergy in oversight. Although advocates said they were grateful for the work that has already been done, they called for more action to be taken.
“Economic relief is not possible without solving the child care crisis. Temporary relief funds provide just that — temporary relief. They are far from the required sustained investment in our economic backbone,” one speaker at the House committee meeting said.
